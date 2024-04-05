Nathan Newton, 24, switched off his hazard lights as the other driver approached, said Antony Farrell, prosecuting at York Magistrates' Court.

But she stopped and saw him in his car, which had crashed into a ditch.

He told her he had “drunk too much” and asked her not to ring anyone.

He left the scene and police had to hunt for him when they arrived half an hour later.

When they tracked him down some time later, a blood test revealed he was over the limit.

Factory worker Newton, of Pinfold Avenue, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to drink driving on September 30. He was fined £234 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for 14 months.

Defence solicitor Kevin Blount said Newton had swerved to avoid an animal as he went round a bend in Coldhill Lane near Sherburn-in-Elmet and ended up in the ditch.

He had been struggling with his mental health that day because of two recent family bereavements.

Mr Farrell said a blood test gave a reading of 123 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Mr Blount said Newton had had some brandy on arriving home after the crash and before police arrived, but accepted he had had two beers before he drove.