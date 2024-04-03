Newark-based JL Phillips Renewable Energy Limited increases the company’s turnover to £42million as it remains on track to reach its £100million turnover target by the end of 2025.

Since 2021, Green Building Renewables has increased its turnover more than tenfold from £3m to over £40m. The company says its rapid growth reflects the increasing demand for renewable technology in domestic and commercial settings.

This latest deal allows Green Building Renewables to expand further into Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. The company already has an existing office in Nottingham.

Green Building Renewables seeks to extend the benefits of solar energy and low carbon heating by investing into existing local reputable renewable installation companies.