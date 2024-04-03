Louise brings a wealth of HR experience working in-house for firms across sectors including professional services and construction.

In addition, Norton Loxley has grown its client base further across Yorkshire and the North East. These businesses are choosing to work with the Norton Loxley align their HR function with wider growth plans.

Norton Loxley MD Siân Whelan said Louise brings the kind of experience her clients need.

“Our growth over the last 12 months has been driven by clients who are looking to not just outsource their HR function, which has traditionally been the role of HR consultancies, but who are also looking at how adding strategic guidance in this area can help them to scale their businesses.

“Despite the challenging economic climate we’re continuing to see businesses invest in outsourcing their HR as a way of engaging and retaining their teams without the need to invest in an in-house team.”

Speaking of joining the Norton Loxley team, HR Consultant Louise Cocking said: “It’s an exciting time to be making the move from in-house human resources to a consultancy and I’m excited to get to work with Norton Loxley’s clients.”

Looking ahead, the Norton Loxley team have further ambitious growth plans for the year ahead – including further additions to the team.

“We already have plans in place for further growth with clients within Yorkshire and the North East, the wider UK and internationally, so it’s an exciting year ahead for Norton Loxley.” Sian adds.

For more on Norton Loxley got to: www.nortonloxley.com