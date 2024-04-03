The move follows Paul Rodgers and Mark Taylor announcing they will be leaving the Black Horse on Monkgate this summer after ten years.

The pair, along with Ian Carter, took over the venue in 2014, returning it to its original name from Tap and Spile.

In a Facebook post Paul and Mark said they had been trying to renegotiate a fresh tenancy with the building’s owner Stonegate.

“Sadly, this has not been attainable and a compromise that would work for both parties whilst offering the current business financial security, couldn't be achieved.

“So, with heavy heart we must announce that from the end of July, our period as tenants at the Black Horse will come to an end and a new captain will be steering the helm of this wonderful pub.

“We'd just like to say a huge thank you to all of our staff and customers from the last 10 years. It's been an absolute blast.”

The current manager Richard Glenn is also attempting to negotiate the tenancy, they added.

A spokesperson from Stonegate said: “The Black Horse, York, is currently open and trading as usual with no plans to close. The site is performing incredibly well and will be recruiting for a new publican shortly. For further details, please visit their Facebook Page.”