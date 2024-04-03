The county's police say a shop window was smashed at 3am on Saturday, February 10 at a shop in North Street, Ripon.

A police spokesman said: "In particular we want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV about the damage.

"He is believed to have had injuries to his hand. He may have information that could help our ongoing investigation.

"If you have any information that could assist enquiries, or you recognise the man in the CCTV, please email phil.evans1@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 160 Evans, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240024965 when passing on information.