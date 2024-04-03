Snazzy Brew, at 1A High Petergate, opened on March 30 and 23-year-old owner and world record holding globetrotter, Gevish Kheddo, has created the new Yorkshire pudding based delicacy himself.

After visiting more countries in Europe than anyone else in history by the age of 21, Gevish chose to settle down in York - where he found an engineering job.

Soon after leaving his desk job, Gevish chose to start Snazzy Brew - creating coffee inspired by the countries he's visited, and food inspired by Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire Pounding (Image: Harry Booth)

Speaking about his growing passion for food, Gevish said: "Traveling has expanded my palette so much.

"When you try so many things you start to understand things about food, it became a passion."

He explained that a Yorkshire Pounding is a Yorkshire pudding baked with cheese and, priced at £1.50 he hopes the "quick bite" will bring something new to his customers.

It sits alongside the cafe's staples sausage rolls and sweet treats.

Signs for the Yorkshire Pounding, outside Snazzy Brew at 1A High Petergate (Image: Harry Booth)

Explaining the Pounding, he said: "When I came here (York) everybody was talking about the Yorkshire pudding.

"I tried Yorkshire pudding and Yorkshire cheese. And I just thought why not mix them together."

The Press were invited to try Gevish's Yorkshire pounding, and can gladly recommend it to curious customers.