Giulian Alonzi, ice cream maker and owner of the Harbour Bar, is seeking permission to convert the former Dolphin Hotel into residential flats and a “bespoke sandwich shop”.

Located on 78 Eastborough, near the town’s South Bay, the former Dolphin Hotel consisted of a pub, eight letting rooms, and owner’s accommodation.

The plan proposes converting the site into three two-bedroom apartments across the first, second, and third floors.

The first-floor property would be used as owner’s accommodation and a rear extension and staircase would provide access to the other properties.

Additionally, the ground floor would be redesigned to create two new retail units as well as access to the first-floor flat.

A “bespoke continental sandwich and coffee bar” would serve food, cold platters, and sandwiches.

Mr Alonzi, the owner, has been using the building for the storage of supplies used at the Harbour Bar, according to planning documents.

The application states that if approved, the development would “improve and enhance the character, appearance, and setting of the [town’s] conservation area”.

Other proposed works include replacing the timber sash windows with uPVC double-glazed sash grain effect windows.

The proposal also states that the scheme would result in a reduction of vehicle movement of two vehicles, compared to the previous use which included eight letting rooms and the public bar.

The application concludes that the plans outlined in the proposal would “easily fit into the footprint of the existing boundaries of the property”.

The scheme is currently pending a decision from the planning authority and public representations can be made to the council.