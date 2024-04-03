North Yorkshire Police say they are searching for 40-year-old Raymond Harris who is believed to be in York, and is wanted for recall to prison.

A police spokesman said Harris has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

They said: "Officers have carried out multiple checks of known addresses and locations - and will continue to do so - but he has not yet been located.

"He is believed to be in York, and has links to the Clifton area of the city, as well as to Easingwold.

"If you see Harris, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately - either call 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting."