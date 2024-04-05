Sarras Street Food in Spark:York, in Piccadilly, was given the rating of two out of five by City of York Council after inspectors called during an unannounced visit on Tuesday, February 16.

Online the rating appears as a one but Bhavik Savjani, co-owner of the business, said it was changed to a two by inspectors.

Documentation showing the rating of two provided by City of York Council has been seen by The Press.

The rating of two is certified by the Food Standards Agency and means “some improvement is necessary”.

Sarras Street Food in Spark:York, in Piccadilly (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Savjani told The Press the rating of two was given as water for one sink at the business, which sells Indian street food, was too hot and there was no food graded sanitiser.

He added that there was a food graded sanitiser on site.

The business reopened as Sarras Street Food on Monday, January 15, Mr Savjani said.

It was previously a Japanese street food business called Mantis which he was also a co-owner of.

Mr Savjani said Sarras was not registered with City of York Council when the inspection took place.

He added that the Food Standard Agency’s ‘Safer food better business’ form, which details the food safety management procedures for small businesses, was filed out under Mantis.

“If you look in the details of the rating, you will see that the food handing and the structural aspect of our unit wasn’t an issue,” Mr Savjani said.

“We at Sarras are extremely passionate about ensuring that all food is handled in a correct manner.

“We have addressed the above issues and are now waiting a new inspection.”