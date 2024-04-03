Humberside Police say two men were arrested following reports of an assault in Beverley that happened on Thursday, December 21 at about 11pm.

it is reported that an altercation took place between three people outside the Green Dragon pub, resulting in a 57-year-old man being punched to the floor.

A police press officer said: "Officers were deployed, and a man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries to his face and head.

"Two men, aged 21 and 47, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on police bail with conditions whilst our enquiries continue.

"Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and may have witnessed the incident.

"We believe they may be able to assist our enquiries and encourage them to please come forward.

"If you think you may have been in the area or have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 596 of 21 December."

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.