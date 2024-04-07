As the Press reported, the gap between average earnings and house prices in York has rocketed by more than £200,000 in 25 years so, for many, home ownership can seem like a distant dream.

But with schemes such as that offered by the Yorkshire Building Society giving first time buyers the opportunity to get their foot on the housing ladder, there is hope.

To give readers a helping hand in finding their first home, here are five of the cheapest residential bargains, all of which are under £175,000, currently available in York:

1. Priory Street, York - YO1: £90,000

Studio in Priory Street, York (Image: Zoopla)

This top floor studio apartment is situated within the city walls and comes with its very own allocated parking space – gold dust for York! Located in Priory Street, the flat is just off Micklegate Bar and is only a short walk from both the train station and city centre.

Whilst compact, this flat is a great starter property for an individual looking to get into their first home.

For those looking to snap up a deal, the flat is set to go to auction soon with enquiries to be made through Bridgford’s York office.

2. The Cocoa Works, York - YO31: £119,000

For someone looking for a modern and luxurious home, The Cocoa Works development in Haxby Road offers multiple shared ownership properties to those wanting to get their foot on the property ladder – including this flat.

This two-bedroom luxury apartment is just a short walk from the city centre and showcases modern features in an open plan living space with west facing windows that allows for lots of natural light.

For more information, the listing can be found here.

3. Richmond Street, York - YO31: £130,000

Two bedroom flat in Richmond Street, York (Image: Zoopla)

Just to the east of the city centre, this two-bedroom property offers a 60 per cent shared ownership opportunity with allocated parking – perfect for an individual or young couple looking for their first home.

This spacious property features a good sized living/dining room with two double bedrooms, a large kitchen, and a big modern bathroom complete with a bathtub to soak in after a hard day at work.

If you’re interested, more images of the flat and contact details are available.

4. Leyburn House Del Pyke, York - YO31: £135,000

Studio in Leyburn House Del Pyke, York (Image: Zoopla)

Located close to York Hospital and York St John University, this charming airy studio has its own secure underground parking space, modern fixings, and a Juliet balcony.

Security is of top priority in this apartment with locked gates and all parking accessed via a key code to ensure residents can remain as comfortable as possible.

If you’d like to see more of the property, viewing is recommended.

5. Oak Street, York - YO26: £170,000

Two bedroom house on Oak Street in York (Image: Zoopla)

Finally, for those wanting a building that’s all their own, the most affordable house in York is this cosy terrace located in Holgate. Close to the city centre and railway station, this much-loved home is well presented and in move in condition.

The house has its own private south facing courtyard, fitted kitchen, and two bedrooms with a three-piece bathroom

For anyone looking for their own house, all details on contacting Ashtons can be found on the listing.