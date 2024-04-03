The global gelato company, Amorino, is opening a store in Parliament Street. The new location would be the companies 28th in the UK, and sixth outside London.

A French multinational chain of gelato boutiques headquartered outside of Paris, Amorino is known for it's floral ice-cream designs.

Next to Marks & Spencer's, Amorino York will take the site that was formerly held by the Naked Deli - which closed in January last year and has been empty since then.

READ NEXT:

The company, which was founded in 2002, is based in Paris. Over the past 22 years, they have amassed over 230 locations - ranging as far as an island in Oceania, New Caledonia.

Amorino proudly boasts a completely gluten-free collection of gelato and sorbets, along with vegan sorbets and cones.

The Press has contacted Amorino for an opening date, and will update our readers once we have it.