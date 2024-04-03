AN internationally renowned new shop is set to open in York city centre.
The global gelato company, Amorino, is opening a store in Parliament Street. The new location would be the companies 28th in the UK, and sixth outside London.
A French multinational chain of gelato boutiques headquartered outside of Paris, Amorino is known for it's floral ice-cream designs.
Next to Marks & Spencer's, Amorino York will take the site that was formerly held by the Naked Deli - which closed in January last year and has been empty since then.
The company, which was founded in 2002, is based in Paris. Over the past 22 years, they have amassed over 230 locations - ranging as far as an island in Oceania, New Caledonia.
Amorino proudly boasts a completely gluten-free collection of gelato and sorbets, along with vegan sorbets and cones.
The Press has contacted Amorino for an opening date, and will update our readers once we have it.
