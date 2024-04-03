Looking for somewhere to make the most of the spring weather? The North York Moors is one of the best places to be, according to National Geographic.
It comes as this “pocket” of North Yorkshire has been recommended as one of the UK destinations perfect for a spring getaway.
The travel experts explained: “Whether you’re longing to fill your lungs with sea air or are looking to spend some quiet days rambling through the countryside, these UK destinations are all perfectly suited to spring travel.
“From the ‘Queen of Welsh resorts’ to the region that’s home to the UK’s rarest butterfly species, these are 10 of the best destinations to escape to this Easter holiday and beyond.”
Why is the North York Moors one of the UK’s best spring travel destinations?
National Geographic commented: “Driving into the North York Moors National Park is a bit like delving into the pages of The Secret Garden — it was indeed these heather-clothed moorlands that inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1911 novel.
“Granted, this pocket of North Yorkshire might not be such a secret — its hiking paths, country pubs and historic villages have magnetic appeal, and for good reason.
“Throw in the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), which sits on the southern edge of the national park, and you’ve got yourself one of the UK’s most idyllic getaways.”
Receiving more than a staggering 11,000 reviews on Google, one person said: “It's great to explore the wild open spaces. We go most days to walk the dog, who absolutely loves her walks, sniffing all the wonderful smells - just like reading her own special newspaper!”
@visityorkofficial Step into spring at North York Moors, a special place of great beauty and tranquillity! 🌷 Walking is a 'must-do’ at this time of year, as nature bursts into life and birdsong fills the air! 🍃 From historic castles to heritage railways, the national park offers impressive attractions waiting to be discovered! #ad ♬ original sound - Visit York
Another added: “Had the most amazing day on the North York's moors, Rosedale Abbey tea rooms are an absolute must for their homemade soup and fresh bread (not to mention a bid for my 30-year-old OS map). The views around are outstanding, peaceful and give you a lung full of unspoilt fresh country air and a delightful tranquility of the sheep as they graze happily.”
UK’s top 10 destinations for spring travel
- North York Moors
- Llandudno
- Stour Valley
- Rutland
- Winchester
- Falmouth
- Arnside and Silverdale
- Monmouthshire
- Forest of Bowland
- Whitley Bay
You can find more information about each best spring travel locations across the UK on the National Geographic website.
