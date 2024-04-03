As The Press reported yesterday evening (April 2), a crash on the A19 close to Kirby Sigston saw the road closed for about 12 hours from 3.35pm until the early hours of the following morning.

National Highways reported that this was due to a vehicle crossing the central reservation.

Four vehicles in total were involved in the accident, these being a blue Skoda Fabia, a dark blue Skoda Octavia, a black Volkswagen Tiguan and a black Volkswagen Golf.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 3.35pm on Tuesday afternoon to report a collision on the A19 near Kirby Sigston. Five ambulances, an air ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and three patients were conveyed by road to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.”

North Yorkshire Police have reported six people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment, including one man who suffered life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch straight away.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicles involved prior to it, or has relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please email Matt.Carling@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 12240057420.