A car was found burnt out near a damaged gate in a North Yorkshire forest, police said.
The large metal gate was found damaged at 11.30pm on Saturday, March 30, in the Bickley area of Dalby Forest, near Pickering.
North Yorkshire Police said a Honda CRV was found burnt out nearby.
The gate was secure and across a track preventing vehicle and pedestrian access, the force added.
Anyone with information about the damaged vehicle should email: louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk or callum.mo@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC 70 Louise Neville-Beck.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
Quote police reference number 12240057353 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article