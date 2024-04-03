The large metal gate was found damaged at 11.30pm on Saturday, March 30, in the Bickley area of Dalby Forest, near Pickering.

North Yorkshire Police said a Honda CRV was found burnt out nearby.

The gate was secure and across a track preventing vehicle and pedestrian access, the force added.

Anyone with information about the damaged vehicle should email: louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk or callum.mo@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC 70 Louise Neville-Beck.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240057353 when passing on information.