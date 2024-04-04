A historic city like York lends itself to being captured in two tone.

And that is exactly what members of our Press Camera Club have been doing during the month of March.

Each month we set a new challenge to our members - a theme for them to get stuck into.

And they never disappoint.

We hope you enjoy this set of photos. We have been sharing a lot of them in recent weeks online and in the pages of The Press.

But this set of seven photos are our absolute favourites.

In terms of picking a winner, it was a tough call.

But we have settled on this fantastic shot by Michelle Sorrell which shows the thronging crowds of shoppers in Petergate with the Minster looming large ahead of them.

Winner: A busy York in black and white by Michelle Sorrell

It is a classic image of York, but it captures the old and the new of city - the historic centre reborn as a popular tourist destination.

Well done Michelle, who wins a £50 cash prize.

Join our club

WOULD you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

The new competition theme for April will be York in springtime, please include a caption with each photo and the hashtag #SpringinYork2024.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.