CCTV footage has been released following an incident of criminal damage in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident, in Tadcaster, happened at around 11pm on Wednesday, March 13 - in Queens Gardens.
It involved white paint being thrown over two parked vehicles, the police added.
The force said: "Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Please email Nicholas.Woods@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."
Those who wish to help, can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Woods, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240045447 when passing on information.
