This is no longer an option as seats have been taken out of St Sampson’s Square, out of the old graveyard opposite Cooplands on Davygate and many of those on Parliament Square.

I read somewhere it was to sell the space for ‘events’ but there were no events and there were fewer elderly folk too, who like to sit while their wives spend some money.

Andrew Clark,

Appletrees,

Wrelton,

Pickering

