HOW is it that York is so against people who need to sit down? I often happily used to sit and wait while my wife spent some money in various shops.
This is no longer an option as seats have been taken out of St Sampson’s Square, out of the old graveyard opposite Cooplands on Davygate and many of those on Parliament Square.
I read somewhere it was to sell the space for ‘events’ but there were no events and there were fewer elderly folk too, who like to sit while their wives spend some money.
Andrew Clark,
Appletrees,
Wrelton,
Pickering
