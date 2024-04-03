The Government agency was before the court after one of its cars was allegedly seen breaking the law on the A1(M) near Wetherby on October 23.

The tax and customs authority was charged with failure to inform police who was driving the Skoda Scala that allegedly committed the offence.

HM Customs and Excise, of Ralli Quays, 3 Stanley Street, Salford, Manchester, did not enter a plea to the charge and magistrates convicted it in its absence.

It fined the agency £1,000 and ordered it to pay a £400 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs. The agency was ordered to pay the entire bill within four weeks.

The agency was prosecuted after North Yorkshire Police wrote to the address to which the car was registered and did not receive information about the car’s driver.

The Salford office of HM Customs and Excise handles goods travelling in and out of the country.