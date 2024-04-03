Funded by the Howardian Hills National Landscape team, the scheme is being run by a new organisation, called The Nature Connectors.

Helping people connect to nature, The Nature Connectors also bring people together from all walks of life to connect with one another outdoors. Participants learn a few bushcraft skills, take part in nature and wellbeing activities to give them a boost, and meet other people around a campfire.

These twelve-week sessions start on Tuesday, April 23, at Ampleforth Abbey Orchards, and are open to any of the local community who are struggling with loneliness – and other issues in life.

The sessions are part of a wider programme delivered in the Howardian Hills National Landscape and funded by the Howardian Hills Farming in Protected Landscapes Programme. There are outdoor wellbeing sessions for healthcare staff, Drop Ins for the wider local community and there will be a wellbeing toolkit available too. The aim of the whole programme is to help reduce use of health care services and focus on prevention, building mental resilience and independence.

Alison Goodwin, the co-founder of the organisation, said: "This course builds on the success of a past project where the feedback was amazing.

"Many of our past cohort reported an increased sense of wellbeing, but also a new way of looking at the world."

"One of the past participants said 'It’s a nice escape for me personally, and I love the banter and the atmosphere between all of us. I’ve missed my own mind for so long and this is a medicine you can’t buy. Thank you for making this happen. It’s taught me to be me and to educate myself that there’s a lot of opportunities out there to help me along a windy road.'"

The Howardian Hills National Landscape was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in 1987 and renamed as a National Landscape in 2023. The area covers 204 sq km (79 sq miles) of the North Yorkshire countryside, nestled between the North York Moors National Park, the Yorkshire Wolds and the Vale of York

For more information contact Alison at alison@thenatureconnectors.com or go to www.thenaturesconnectors.com