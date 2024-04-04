The "all-through" school, catering to children from ages three to nineteen, is proposed for a 5.2 acre site in Osgodby - which is just off the A63 and to the south of Selby.

The Wellspring Academy Trust will be managing the school, they currently manage a portfolio of 27 schools, academies and colleges - ranging from North Yorkshire to the East Midlands.

Pupils will range from the early years, key stage one to two, key stage three to four, and college. The trust said that they are expecting that up to 20 per cent of pupils will be unable to walk. They also added that there will be 70 members of staff.

Describing the school, a spokesperson for the development said: "The aim is to achieve a socially inclusive approach to disability, ensuring holistic outcomes for learners are consistently outstanding.

An aerial view of the proposed site (Image: Planning documents)

"Pupils will be streamed according to age rather than ability or need in each purpose-built classroom, so that inclusion and personalisation will thread seamlessly throughout

the school.

"Literacy and numeracy will be at the heart of the school’s offer, though the curriculum will be broad and balanced, including humanities, science, arts and physical exercise.

"As the pupils age, the school will aim to prepare them for adulthood, developing several skills e.g. money management, caring for your health and the ability to independently travel.

"Vocational courses will be available to the pupils, allowing work experience and internships to become a part of their individualised curriculum. This allows pupils to spend time in the community to develop their independent living skills."

The planning application, on North Yorkshire Council's website, has 185 comments from the public - with 168 in favour. Among those in support, one resident said: "I totally agree that this application for a SEND school must be approved.

"Our children desperately need this facility as they are unable to be educated to there full potential."

Also in favour, but objecting to the location, another commenter said: "This school is a much needed resource but I do not think the location is right. The location would be better suited more central to the town.

"Many SEND children are adverse to travelling alone in taxis if more central to the town then there would be less need for this.

"There are many SEND parents who don't drive or are unable to take their children that far out of the way. But again it is a much needed resource to our town."