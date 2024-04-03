North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.19pm last night (April 2) after reports of a fire in Cropton in Ryedale.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Kirkbymoorside and Helmsley responded to reports of smoke coming through a wall at a two storey holiday home within woodland.

“On arrival crews established the fire had started in the electrical box for an external hot tub before spreading to the adjoining house.

“The fire caused damage to approx 10 square metres of external cladding.

“Crews extinguished it using two hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and small tools.

“The remainder of the cladding was removed from the front and side of the property.”