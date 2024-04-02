iPhone users will have just had an update to upgrade to Apple's iOS 17.4.1.

But it's the upcoming iOS 18, which will be revealed in June, that is set to cause issues for iPhone users, with the new system to not be compatible with some of the older models, according to The Mirror.

Apple is set to unveil its new operating system later this year. (Image: PA)

Apple's new iOS 18

iOS 18 is set to be Apple's "biggest" update yet, The Mirror reports.

It is said to be set to unveil the new operating system at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for June 10 to 14.

"In order to be compatible with iOS 18, the smartphone will need Apple's A12 Bionic chip, which wasn't introduced until the iPhone XR and XS models were released in 2018," The Mirror explains.

This means any model released prior to 2018 - including the iPhone 8 Plus and SE - won't be compatible with the new iOS 18 because their hardware chips will be outdated and unable to support the new features.

iPhones that won't be compatible with Apple's new iOS 18

The iPhone models that will not be able to use Apple's new iOS 18, according to The Mirror, are:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE 1st Gen

People who own these older iPhones will be able to continue to use them, but only using the older operating systems.

Apple usually discontinues models that are unable to support the newest operating systems, however for the remainder of 2024 it will be keeping the seventh and eighth series as part of its range, The Mirror said.