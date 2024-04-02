Gemma began her home-based business, which she says is thriving.

“This is down to my utter determination and passion but also the support of the local community, that have truly allowed me to make my dreams come true!” she said.

“As a single full-time mum of two teenagers, I want to show them that if you chase your dreams and work hard, you really can achieve anything! This business means the world to me.”

The annual UK Hair and Beauty Awards is by invitation only and aims to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk

Relax & Renew Skin clinic can be found at: www.relaxrenewskinclinic.com