The A19 northbound, close to Kirby Sigston, is currently closed between junctions at the A61 Stockton Road at Osmotherley and the A684 Northallerton turn off.

READ NEXT:

National Highways say this is due to a vehicle crossing the central reservation.

They have said the road is predicted to be closed until later this evening.

Air ambulance, emergency services and National Highways traffic officers were called to the scene and traffic caught within the closure is now being turned around.

Traffic is being diverted down the A684 towards Northallerton, with northbound traffic being routed to the A167 and the A684 and southbound traffic directed towards the A167 and the A168 towards South Kilvington.

Delays on this diversion are currently up to 20 minutes.

If you have any information or dash-cam footage that may have captured something, please email peter.keenen@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote job NYP-02042024-0321 when providing any information.

More to follow.