Ray Ahmed seeks to change the use of part of 75 Gillygate, which has remained empty since 2020.

The GMB Trades Union, which used to have offices on the site, sold the premises in 2022.

The latest plans concern four holiday lets in the first floor, with the ground floor remaining as office space.

There would also be changes to the design of the windows, rebuilding the ground floor masonry and interior changes.

Plans for five flats on the site were refused last year due to reasons including the loss of office/ employment space.

The application to City of York Council notes that whilst the property was on the market, the only interest it attracted for from property developers.

It also said: “The upper floors had not been in use some years before due to the water ingress and concerns regarding structural integrity.”

However, the renovations, design changes and keeping the ground floor as offices should answer overcome the previous reasons for refusal.

Due to the noisy locality, the application said holiday lets were a better use than residential.

It added these would need cleaning and maintenance, which would employ as many people as was employed when occupied by the GMB.