North Yorkshire Police say officers are currently searching for 41-year-old Timothy Morris who has been missing since Friday (March 29).

A force spokesman said: "He was last seen in Haxby Road in York, close to New Earswick at about 2.50pm and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate Timothy including and as part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Timothy, or has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

"He is described as around 5ft tall, with short greying brown hair.

"Timothy was last seen wearing an all-black tracksuit and black trainers.

"If you have seen Timothy or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999."

Please quote job number 12240055181 when providing any information.