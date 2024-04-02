The industry standard recognition has gone to the Tapp on the Tutt, Granthan Arms and the Fox and Hounds in Boroughbridge.

Simon Wade, who owns the three pubs, believes this will boost the profile of the town when it comes to drinkers enjoying a good pint.

To receive a cask marque, publicans are tested on their temperature, aroma, appearance and taste.

He said: "In a bid to raise the profile of the town we now are on the national real ale trail, which should rattle the cage of the good beer guide editors to gain entries in next years guides.

"This will also lead onto our ales being welcomed quicker once we are up and running with our microbrewery in the near future.

"The managers of each venue have been tested on their and their teams ability to manage cellars, stock, service, delivery and optimisation of real ale, they have all passed the criteria with flying colours and are proud of these achievements."

Simon bought Tapp on the Tutt last summer, when it was known as the Three Horseshoes, and gave it a major refurb.

He took on the Grantham Arms in 2018 and later the Fox and Hounds at nearby Langthorpe, gaining its freehold in 2020.