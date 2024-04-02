The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, March 25, near Pilgrim Street in The Groves.

North Yorkshire Police said “a number of” hand tools inside the van were stolen.

The force urges anyone who saw someone carrying tools in the area at the time to get in touch.

Those with information should email: callum.johnstone@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Callum Johnstone.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240052223 when passing on information.