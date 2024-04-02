Amanda, a renowned writer, presenter and all-round shepherdess, is well-known for her time on shows including ‘Our Yorkshire Farm’.

Taking place on the Piazza outside the Victoria Shoping Centre this Saturday (April 13), Amanda will join the jam-packed day of dog classes and categories – from best in show to the dog Amanda would love to take home the most.

Matthew Chapman of organisers Harrogate BID, said: “From humble beginnings at the 2021 Jubilee celebrations on the Stray, to the Harrogate Dog Show now being in its third year and attracting a nationally renowned star judge like Amanda, we couldn’t be prouder and more excited to deliver this for our BID members again.”

There will be some top prizes on offer, so Amanda will use her expertise to judge the winner of each class accordingly.

A range of traders will also be on hand to offer different products and services in our themed pop-up market in the Victoria Shopping Centre.

For the first time, the BID is opening up sponsorship opportunities for events throughout this year – including categories and classes featured in the Harrogate Dog Show.

To find out more about sponsorship, please email: info@harrogatebid.co.uk