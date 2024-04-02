A MAN has been attacked by another man who was riding a bicycle, near a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police said the assault took place on the cinder track near Larpool Viaduct in Whitby at around 8.30pm on Saturday March 30.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A man riding a cycle assaulted another man who was walking along the cinder track with his family.
“We know that a member of the public intervened in the incident and we are also appealing for this key witness to come forward.”
Please email nathaniel.stott2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the police investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Nathaniel Stott, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240055291 when passing on information.
