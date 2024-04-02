North Yorkshire Police said the assault took place on the cinder track near Larpool Viaduct in Whitby at around 8.30pm on Saturday March 30.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man riding a cycle assaulted another man who was walking along the cinder track with his family.

“We know that a member of the public intervened in the incident and we are also appealing for this key witness to come forward.”

Read next:

'Cascade of colour and beauty' on its way to East Riding of Yorkshire town

Seventh decade in York for one of the country’s largest independent shows

Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate manifesto published with specific York pledges

Please email nathaniel.stott2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the police investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Nathaniel Stott, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240055291 when passing on information.