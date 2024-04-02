Crews responded to reports of a fire alarm sounding and a smell of gas in a public house in Market Place Pickering, at 6.36pm on Easter Monday.
Crews from Kirkbymoorside and Malton attended the incident which was a false alarm with good intent with the alarm being caused by steam and no signs or smell of gas within the building. Crews carried out a thermal scan using a thermal imaging camera and gave advice to staff.
