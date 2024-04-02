North Yorkshire Police say a Yamaha YZF R1 motorbike has been stolen, despite being secured with a heavy-duty motorbike lock, sometime between 5pm on 26 March and 9am the next day, from outside an address in New Walk, Holly Terrace in Fulford.

A police spokesman said: "If you see the stolen motorbike, know where it is now, or have any knowledge about its theft, please email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240053495.