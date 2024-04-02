The fatal accident happened at a vehicle recovery garage in Boroughbridge Road, Ripon, at about 8am on Friday (March 29).

North Yorkshire Police said the man – aged in his 30s from the Darlington area – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by the police,” a force spokesperson added.

Road and air ambulances and fire and police teams were called to the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said it is assisting the accident investigation lead by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).