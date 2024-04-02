Nigel Adams, the former MP for Selby and Ainsty, which includes areas to the south and west of York, has formed his own business in his post-political life.

He created Y08 Limited last May, just a month or so before he left the government, which was originally registered in London and is now registered in Wetherby.

In November, the 57-year-old sought advice from the government’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) the rules for former government ministers.

According to ACOBA, the former minister said he wishes to work with companies such as Berlin-based Better Earth Partners, a business consultancy firm, and CloudClevr Holdings, a Warwickshire-based communications company.

His work would involve “providing advice and consulting services” to firms and organisations in the UK and abroad, with a focus on IT and telecommunications.

ACOBA committee chairman Lord Eric Pickles said rules were necessary to protect the integrity of government. Whilst it would not be ‘improper’ for Mr Adams to set up the consultancy, the former minister would have to contact ACOBA for each commission he worked on.

Lord Pickles notes that during his time as a minister Mr Adams had “no relationship” with either Better Earth Partners or CloudClevr Holdings, therefore there was limited risk the commissions could be perceived as rewards for office.

Mr Adams could have had access to general information providing a possible unfair advantages but there was “no specific overlap with your responsibilities in office and this work.”

Lord Pickles also noted much time had passed with changes of government “reducing its currency”

There were inherent risks Mr Adams could offer his clients “unfair access and influence to government” but the committee noted his role won’t involve contact with government.

Nonetheless, it ordered that for the two years from when he left government, Mr Adams should not be allowed to personally lobby government or any of its holdings.

Nigel Adams was Selby & Ainsty’s Conservative MP from 2010 until he stood down in June 2023 with immediate effect, along with close friend former PM Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries. However, Mr Adams had already announced in April 2022 he would not contest the next election.

He was Minister of State without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office during 2021 and 2022. Previous roles also included Minister of State for Asia and Minister for Sport, Media and Creative Industries.

His business experience includes co-founding in 1994 Advance Digital Telecom with a £20 a week Enterprise Allowance Scheme Government grant, which was sold for £3.1 million to JWE Telecom in 1999. From 2006 to 2018, Mr Adams was also a director of IT communications firm NGC Networks.

Following his departure from Westminster, Labour’s Keir Mather won the ensuing by-election last August.