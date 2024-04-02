Northern has reminded rail users of industrial action by train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union.

ASLEF members will hold a rolling programme of one-day strikes between Friday, April 5, to the following Monday, April 8.

York: Aslef train strikes to cause disruption for passengers

Industrial action will impact train services across the country between 4-9 April.



⚠️ 4, 5 and 7, 8, 9 April - Check before you travel as services may be busier and some short notice amendments.



⛔️ 6 April - No Northern services.



⛔️ 6 April - No Northern services.

Full details including ticket easements and…

The rail operator said there are no Northern services running on Saturday, April 6.

ASLEF added that its members will walk out across the UK with industrial action also involving members who work for LNER and TransPennine Trains on the same day.

Northern added that there will be no replacement buses on strike days its services and some stations it operates may be closed or have reduced hours due to limited staffing and services.

The rail operator warned that is has also been made aware of additional ‘action short of a strike’ by ASLEF between April 15 and April 20 and advised passengers to check their entire journey before travelling.