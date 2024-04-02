A man was punched in the back of the head outside a nightclub in York's city centre.
At about 3am, March 23, the man was punched outside Club Salvation in Rougier Street - according to North Yorkshire Police.
The force added: "The suspect, who was with a group of other men, is described as white and wearing a black hooded top with an 'Essentials' logo printed on it.
"The area was busy with other people at the time and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or can help identify the suspect, to get in touch."
Anyone with any information is asked to email: joshua.tulip@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask Joshua Tulip collar number 1809.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240051608 when passing on information.
