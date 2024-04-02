The hit and run happened outside The Swan in Moor Lane, Sherburn-in-Elmet, at about 4.30pm on Sunday (March 31).

North Yorkshire Police said the silver car did not stop after the crash and continued to travel towards the direction of Moor Lane.

“The 13-year-old cyclist sustained minor injuries to his knee and finger during the incident but did not require hospital treatment,” a force spokesperson added.

Police urge anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage that could their investigation to get in touch.

Anyone that can help should contact traffic sergeant Dan Stoppardat dan.stoppard@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Dan Stoppard.

Quote reference 12240056333 when passing on information.