A SERIES of burglaries at homes in North Yorkshire has seen gardens, sheds and garages broken into.
Police say that in the early hours of Thursday, March 28, a suspect entered a number of properties in Glenside in Scarborough.
Items including a cycle, tools and alcohol were said to have been taken. The suspect is also believed to have also damaged a vehicle.
The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, and wearing a distinctive cobalt blue jacket, black Adidas jogging trousers with a white stripe down the side, with a black beanie hat and trainers.
A force spokesperson added: "We’re appealing for witnesses and information, in particular information about any suspicious people or vehicles in the Northstead area around 5.20am and also anyone with any private CCTV or doorbell footage that may have captured the suspect on camera along with any witnesses to the break-ins."
Anyone with any information is asked to email: Megan.Smith2@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Megan Smith collar number 331
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240054141 when passing on information.
