The annual Tulip Festival at Burnby Hall Gardens in Pocklington is taking place from April 20 to May 4.

A spokesperson for Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum said: “While best known for our impressive national collection of over 100 varieties of Hardy Water Lily, which bloom on the two ornamental lakes in the summer, the Tulip Festival attracts many thousands of visitors to Pocklington’s unique Gardens in the spring.”

This year’s festival will feature over 18,000 tulips, with over 130 varieties and will be formally displayed in tubs and in main flower beds across the site.

The tulip display has been planned by head gardener Jill Ward and the gardening team at Burnby Hall Gardens, part of several formal gardens situated arounds its lakes.

The Gardens are in The Balk, Pocklington, and open between 10am and 5.30pm, with last entry at 4.30pm.

For more information visit www.burnbyhallgardens.com