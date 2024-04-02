Volunteers from Hoping Street Kitchen took hot meals and Easter eggs to homeless people in the city centre on Sunday (March 31).

Hoping trustee Jayne Venables dressed as a chicken – named Henny – to raise spirits while handing out the meals and chocolate eggs donated by Tesco Clifton Moor customers.

She also handed out chocolate mini eggs and sweet treats to children in the city.

And she even boarded the York City Sightseeing hop on hop off tour bus and gave the driver a chocolate egg.

Meanwhile, the Hoping team continued to serve hot meals to those in need in King’s Manor Garden, next to York Art Gallery, as they do every Sunday.

"We aim to bring colourful fun and hope to our homeless friends and York folk and tourists at Easter, because life is tough for those in poverty and everyone is struggling with the cost of living,” Jayne said.

“Delight is good for spirits so Hetty thanks the public for donating and supporting us and shows those in need a little love."