The team behind a street kitchen feeding those in need in York made sure that homeless people in the city didn’t miss out on a treat for Easter.
Volunteers from Hoping Street Kitchen took hot meals and Easter eggs to homeless people in the city centre on Sunday (March 31).
Hoping trustee Jayne Venables dressed as a chicken – named Henny – to raise spirits while handing out the meals and chocolate eggs donated by Tesco Clifton Moor customers.
She also handed out chocolate mini eggs and sweet treats to children in the city.
And she even boarded the York City Sightseeing hop on hop off tour bus and gave the driver a chocolate egg.
Meanwhile, the Hoping team continued to serve hot meals to those in need in King’s Manor Garden, next to York Art Gallery, as they do every Sunday.
"We aim to bring colourful fun and hope to our homeless friends and York folk and tourists at Easter, because life is tough for those in poverty and everyone is struggling with the cost of living,” Jayne said.
“Delight is good for spirits so Hetty thanks the public for donating and supporting us and shows those in need a little love."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article