North Yorkshire Police say the assault took place at the junction of Lawrence Street and Granville Terrace.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at around 10.20pm when the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted by two other men and sustained facial injuries. He did not require hospital treatment.

"The suspects are described as white, one was wearing a green and yellow jacket and one was wearing a black hoodie.

"We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time and a number of vehicles also passed through the area.

"Please get in touch if you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or saw the suspects walking down the street.

"Please also get in touch if you have private CCTV or doorbell footage that may have captured the incident or suspects.

"We’re also appealing to motorists who were in the area to check their dashcam footage in case they have captured the incident or the suspects on camera."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Milner, collar number 268.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240050889 when passing on information.