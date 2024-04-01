The Danesgate Community in Fulford Cross is looking for a new deputy head teacher.

As The Press reported last month, Chris Nichols has been appointed as the new head teacher at Danesgate Community, a large special school of around 176 pupils aged five to 16, many with complex social, emotional and education needs.

Mr Nichols was previously deputy head at the school and they are now looking for his replacement.

"Following my promotion to head teacher in April 2023, we are seeking to appoint a deputy head who will collaborate with me to build on the school’s many strengths and ensure we are a beacon school of excellence for students with SEND, ASC and PRU profiles," said Mr Nichols.

"The students, staff, parents, governors and our community are proud of our school where we aspire for all children to ‘strive, thrive, achieve’.

"In the changing educational environment, there are many exciting challenges ahead and the school has the benefit of a highly committed, experienced, and loyal team of staff, supportive parents, head teacher and governing body to enable the new deputy head, to thrive."

Chris Nichols is the new head teacher (Image: Supplied)

The Danesgate Community was formed in April 2010 and many of the pupils have additional learning or neurodevelopmental needs including Autism and ADHD.

The school's aim is to nurture and support every pupil to achieve their full potential. This includes their academic achievement, their life skills, social skills, and emotional resilience.

The school supports young people from Key Stage 1 to Key Stage 4 and it’s facilities include a walled garden, a woodland conservation area and a sports field and admission has to be through the council rather than the normal admissions route.

They also have provisions based in mainstream schools across York. These are their Kestrel and Eagle short stay provisions which are designed to provide individual support to encourage success in mainstream school. There is also an outreach team that work closely with primary and secondary schools across the city.

Danesgate was rated 'good' by Ofsted in 2022 when inspectors said: “This school is full of warmth and friendliness. Pupils are well cared for and supported to do well”.

Mr Nichols said Danesgate has gone through some significant changes and remodelling in recent years and is striving to become a beacon school of excellence for educating students with special needs and for those who struggle with a mainstream education offer. This also includes support and investment from the Local Authority.

Applicants for the deputy role are being encouraged to visit the school in advance of applying to see the school first hand.

For an informal, confidential conversation about the role and to arrange to speak about the role with me, please call Sarah Hunter on 07816 251271.