Over the weekend Snainton, Brompton and Heslerton sports clubs have seen damage to their fields along with property.

Heslerton Cricket Club posted on Facebook: "The Sports Field has been damaged by what we believe is a 4x4 being driven across the football pitches, as well as the shed being damaged.

"The vehicle has reversed at the shed, causing damaged to the rear lights, leaving smashed casing on the floor. From what we can gather so far, the key for the vehicle in the shed has been taken.

"This vehicle has targeted several cricket and sports facilities in the area.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference NYP-31032024-0103.