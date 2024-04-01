POLICE are appealing for information about criminal damage in Pickering Community Park.
It happened between 7pm on Monday 18 March and 7.30am on Tuesday 19 March at Pickering Community Park, Woodlands Park. Damage was caused to the fencing that surrounds the play area.
Please email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240052726 when passing on information.
