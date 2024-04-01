Liberal Democrat candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister released the document ahead of the election for Mayor of the new York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority on Thursday, May 2.

A spokesperson for the Lib Dem candidate, who is North Yorkshire councillor for the Masham and Fountains division, said the manifesto endorses her seven key deliverable policies, announced at the time of her campaign launch in early February.

Felicity Cunliffe Lister said: “Having lived and raised a family in North Yorkshire and run a successful business there for 24 years, many of my policies are based on my experience and legal background.

“I have also taken specialist advice on some of the more thorny issues, to help establish what the most effective solutions are to the issues we face, that will also deliver the best value for money.

“I know that there are issues that specifically impact York such as the shortage of affordable housing and limited bus provision from the outer York area, flooding, concerns about crime levels and limitations on business development.

“My policies are to generate sustainable economic growth, create more affordable homes, and improve the health and wellbeing of all who live here.”

The manifesto can be read at: www.northyorkslibdems.org.uk/felicity-cunliffe-lister-for-mayor/policies

The candidates for regional mayor so far are: