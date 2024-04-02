Coastal Ecologies, which runs from Saturday 27 April to Saturday 29 June, will bring work created using natural materials from the local coastline by Sheffield-based artist James Brunt into the gallery on the town’s Crescent.

The exhibition is the result of a new commission from Scarborough Museums and Galleries and Crescent Arts to widen opportunities for Northern artists and share the interest of ecology, sustainability and the changing natural world with regional audiences.

In the run-up to the exhibition, James will be spending time on Scarborough’s beaches creating and gathering natural materials to become part of his ephemeral coastal-inspired installation at Woodend. He will be leading two Creative Litter Picks, which the public are invited to join, on the South Bay beach on Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 April.

James says: “For this exhibition, I will be immersing myself in the Scarborough coastline and allowing the landscape, the weather, the people and the gifts on the beach to inform a new piece of work.”

Vickie Bissett, Director of Crescent Arts, says: "We are thrilled that James has agreed to be part of our Coastal Ecologies project. He brings a caring and thoughtful approach to the environment; we encourage residents and visitors to come along and meet the artist, get creative on the beaches, and see his exhibition at the Woodend Gallery from late April through to June."

James is an artist, author and forest school practitioner, specialising in facilitating outdoor activity sessions. He studied Fine Art at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London before returning to his home county of Yorkshire where he now lives and works with his family. His passion for the outdoors and the natural world around him has been the key driver of his artistic practice for the past 10 years. Each work is a partnership with the natural world around him and deepens his connection to nature.

James also works with schools and communities across the UK, sharing his passion for the outdoors and inspiring young and old to stop and take in the natural world around them.

Recent commissions include re-creating the ITV ident and large scale works for Welcome to Yorkshire, winning the Lining the Route completion for the Tour de Yorkshire with the Landmark Collective on two occasions.

His first book Land Art, creating artworks in and with the landscape was published in 2023.

SMG and Crescent Arts share an interest in ecology, sustainability, the natural world, and aim to connect with audiences this changing culture through art.

You can join James on his Creative Litter Picks on Monday 8 April between noon and 3pm (meet at Sea Cliff Road car park) or on Tuesday 9 April between 9am and 4pm (meet at Scarborough Spa). For more information: https://scarboroughmuseumsandgalleries.org.uk/whats-on/

Woodend Gallery is free to enter, and is open from 9am to 5pm, Mondays to Saturdays.