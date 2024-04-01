It comes as the banks shared that a total of 79 bank branches from the NatWest Group would be closing for good in the coming year.

NatWest is expected to close 47 sites while RBS will only shut down one high street branch.

The banking group previously confirmed the closures back in November 2023 when 18 branches would be closing.

On its website, the NatWest Group shares that a change in banking has seen an “increased demand” in mobile and online services over in-person banking.

Adding that they saw in-person counter transactions reduced by 60% from January 2019 to January 2023, while mobile users increased by 49% in the same time.

Full list of NatWest and RBS bank branches to close in 2024

You can see the full list of NatWest and RBS branches set to close and the date of their closure below.

NatWest branches closing in 2024:

Andover - 9 Bridge Street, SP10 1BD. (28 August 2024)

Barking - 32 East Street, IG11 8EU. (11 July 2024)

Barkingside - 133 High Street, IG6 2AJ. (25 July 2024)

Beaconsfield - 1 Penn Road, HP9 2PU. (30 July 2024)

Beckenham - 41 High Street, BR3 1DA. (3 September 2024)

Bracknell - 5 High Street, RG12 1DH. (4 September 2024)

Chadwell Heath - 27 High Road, RM6 6QD. (1 August 2024)

Cosham - 69 - 73 High Street, PO6 3DA. (18 July 2024)

Dover - 25 Market Square, CT16 1NG. (16 July 2024)

East Grinstead - 15 London Road, RH19 1AJ. (20 August 2024)

Eltham - 65 Eltham High Street, SE9 1YS. (20 August 2024)

Farnborough - 31 – 37 Victoria Road, GU14 7NR. (15 October 2024)

Gravesend - 30 King Street, DA12 2XX. (14 August 2024)

Hackney - 20 Amhurst Road, E8 1JW. (7 August 2024)

Havant - 23 West Street, PO9 1EU. (12 September 2024)

Larkfield - 718 London Road, ME20 6AN. (10 July 2024)

London - 250 Bishopsgate, EC2M 4AA. (5 September 2024)

London - 69 Baker Street, W1U 6AT. (15 August 2024)

London - 159 Rushey Green, SE6 4BJ. (21 August 2024)

London - 332 High Holborn, WC1V 7PA. (23 July 2024)

London - 88 Station Road, E4 7BB. (TBC)

London - 120-122 Fenchurch Street, EC3M 5BA. (27 August 2024)

London - 5 Central Circus, NW4 3LA. (29 August 2024)

London - 490 Holloway Road, N7 6JB. (8 August 2024)

London - 567 Kingsbury Road, NW9 9EP. (10 July 2024)

London - 46 Notting Hill Gate, W11 3HZ. (16 October 2024)

London - 26 Spring Street, W2 1JA. (7 August 2024)

London - 1 Abbey Road, NW10 7YQ. (24 July 2024)

London - 18 Cromwell Place, SW7 2LB. (17 October 2024)

London - 54 Streatham High Road, SW16 1BZ. (6 August 2024)

London - 106 Finchley Road, NW3 5JN. (31 July 2024)

Muswell Hill - 190 The Broadway, N10 3SD. (6 August 2024)

Norbury - 1393 London Road, SW16 4AL. (23 July 2024)

Paddock Wood - Station Road, TN12 6EP. (11 July 2024)

Petersfield - 4 High Street, GU32 3JF. (11 September 2024)

Rainham - 70 - 74 High Street, ME8 7JH. (24 July 2024)

Ramsgate - 53 High Street, CT11 9AG. (8 August 2024)

Rustington - 154 The Street, BN16 3DA. (25 July 2024)

Slough - 118 High Street, SL1 1JH. (12 September 2024)

Southall - Unit NCG1, Western International Market, UB2 5XA. (5 September 2024)

Staines - 67 High Street, TW18 4PU. (3 September 2024)

Upper Edmonton - 104 - 110 Fore Street, N18 2XA. (4 September 2024)

Wallington - 27 Woodcote Road, SM6 0LH. (10 September 2024)

West Wickham - 33 High Street, BR4 0LR. (22 August 2024)

White City - Unit 2050, Westfield Shopping Centre, W12 7GE. (13 August 2024)

Woking - 1 High Street, GU21 6BG. (21 August 2024)

Worcester Park - 93 Central Road, KT4 8DZ. (22 August 2024)

RBS branches closing in 2024:

Farnborough - 31 – 37 Victoria Road, Farnborough, GU14 7NR. (15 October 2024)

Affected NatWest and RBS branches will begin closing from July 2024 until October 2024 with 15 in London affected.

The one affected RBS branch will shut its doors for good on October 15 in Farnborough.