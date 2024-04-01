The store employee, who has over 212K followers on the popular social media platform, describes himself as "your favourite Aldi guy" and is known for sharing reviews and tips online.

These tips come ahead of the Mamia Baby and Toddler Event taking place in stores across the country this month.

The Specialbuys event will contain Bargain buggies from Aldi, early development play, cuddly toys and storage containers as well as toddler plates, containers, sippy cups and bibs.

Aldi insider reveals secret tips you need to know to score the best Specialbuys deals

Here are some of the secret top tips shared by Dylan Reviews for those looking to bag the best Specialbuys deals from the middle aisle or ‘Aisle of Aldi’.

Time it right

Dylan says that each Thursday and Sunday new products are released in the store's "iconic" 'Aisle of Aldi' which is found in the middle of the store.

He states that these are limited-edition deals and that "once they’re gone, they’re gone."

He advises shoppers to get in early on those days as "some [items] really fly off the shelves."

Get a sneak peek of what’s coming up

He also reminds shoppers that Aldi shares what is coming up in its Specialbuys in its online leaflets, making it easy for customers to see what they want from new launches and best-sellers.

It’s not just appliances and furniture

Dylan tells Aldi shoppers: "There’s a tonne of beauty products that land in the middle aisle regularly, we also have about four baby events a year – the next one is coming up next week in fact – and that includes everything from pushchairs, for less than £40, to portable potties, toys and even food."

Listen to those who work there

His last tip is to listen to those who work in Aldi stores as they are briefed on what will land in stores every week.

He says: "I always know things like the heated airer or garden furniture are going to fly out the door, so just ask in-store.

"I also take to TikTok and Instagram most weeks to share the best bargain buys that are on sale that week."

Find Dylan's top picks for this month's baby event by visiting the TikTok video above.