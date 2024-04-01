The UK government has confirmed that there will now be stricter rules for some empty houses in England.

Council tax on homes that have been empty a long time will double, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

Councils in England have also been granted extra powers to charge more tax on second homes.

However, there are some occasions where the new rules aren’t applied.

A house may be empty and not have to pay extra tax if:

A home has been inherited

A home is inhabitable due to renovations

A second home is not available to be lived in all year round due to planning restrictions.

Local Government Minister Simon Hoare said: “Long-term empty properties are shutting local families and young people out of the housing market as they are being denied the opportunity to rent or buy in their own community.

“So, we are taking action as part of our long-term plan for housing.”

He added: "That means delivering more of the right homes in the right places and giving councils more powers to help give local people the homes they need."

What months do you not pay council tax in the UK?





According to the Government website council tax is "usually split into 10 monthly payments" which is between April and January.

It adds: "Contact your local council immediately if you’re having trouble paying - they can help you, for example by spreading your payments over 12 months instead of 10."

This is the same process for England, Scotland and Wales, with authorities across all the nations following this guidance.

Your council tax bill will tell you how much you have to pay for the year, how that amount has been worked out and the dates you have to pay.

Who does not have to pay council tax?





Some people do not have to pay council tax which includes: